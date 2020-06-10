Reggie Bush on USC reunion: I can’t wait to take my kids ‘where daddy played football’
Video Details
His 10-year mandated disassociation from USC now in the past, Reggie Bush is officially back in the Trojan Family. Reggie, one of the best college football players of all time, spoke about what it means to re-join USC's football family.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.