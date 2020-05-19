Big12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby addresses possible return of college football in the fall
Bob Bowlsby, Commissioner of the Big12, joins Joel Klatt on FOX Football Now. He provides detailed information on how colleges would need to start preparing for a college football season in the fall, the possibility of changes to the schedule, what the likelihood of that is, and what the deadline would be for a season to even happen.
