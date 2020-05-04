Joel Klatt: ‘College football is not coming back to a video game’ | CFB on FOX
Video Details
Joel Klatt and Reggie Bush dive into the proposed rule changes with NCAA athletics. Under the new rules, players would be allowed compensation for third-party endorsements and opportunities such as social media, businesses and personal appearances. The rule change would take effect in the 2021-2022 season. However, Reggie and Joel point out that this deal is far from done and may not be as good of news for the players as it appears.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.