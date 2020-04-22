Denzel Mims NFL Draft highlight tape: Mims lets his play do the talking
Video Details
Baylor Bears wide receiver Denzel Mims might not get as much attention as some of the other receivers in this draft class, but that doesn't mean he is not as skilled. Mims earned first team All Big 12 honors, while racking up over 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.
