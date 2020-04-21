Henry Ruggs III NFL Draft highlight tape: Ruggs blazing the competition
Video Details
Alabama's other receiver Henry Ruggs III may not have as much hype and notoriety as teammate Jerry Jeudy, but he has all the flash. Ruggs is being compared to the likes of Tyreek Hill after running a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine.
