Jonathan Taylor NFL Draft highlight tape: Wisconsin standout RB set to leave a mark in the NFL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor had a spectacular career in college, amassing over 5,000 rushing yards. He is the next in the long line of outstanding running backs out of Wisconsin, but might possess every skill needed to succeed at the next level.
