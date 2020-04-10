LSU QB Joe Burrow stated his case to be drafted #1 in the NFL Draft | CFB on FOX
Video Details
Heisman winner and National Championship quarterback Joe Burrow had an incredible final season at LSU, leading the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season. Burrow impressed scouts with his athleticism and accuracy, and shows that off.
