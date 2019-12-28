Iowa’s WR Ihman Smith-Marsette scores a rushing, receiving and kick return touchdown in Holiday Bowl
Ihman Smith-Marsette became the first college football player since Deuce McAllister in 1998 to rush, catch and return a kick for touchdown in a bowl game.
