CFB on FOX crew takes a look at the CFB Playoff matchups
Video Details
Brady Quinn delves into how No. 3 Clemson will try to slow down Ohio State standout Chase Young. Meanwhile, Reggie Bush sees Oklahoma's running game being vital in their matchup vs No. 1 LSU in the other CFB Semi Final.
