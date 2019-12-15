Joe Burrow’s Top 5 “Heisman Moments”
Video Details
On Saturday night, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow became the first Tiger QB to ever win the Heisman trophy. Here's a look back on the moments that landed him the most prestigious award in college football.
