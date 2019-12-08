Jonathan Taylor rips off 44-yard touchdown run to open up the Big Ten Championship
Video Details
The Wisconsin Badgers and Jonathan Taylor rip off a 44-yard touchdown run to open up the scoring in the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879