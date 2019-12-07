Joe Burrow slings 23-yard touchdown pass to open scoring in SEC title game

Video Details

Given several clean seconds in the pocket, Heisman frontrunner and LSU QB Joe Burrow found receiver Ja'Marr Chase from 23 yards out to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead over Georgia. The TD pass gave Burrow his 45th of the year, a single-season SEC record.

