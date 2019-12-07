No. 6 Oklahoma wins Big 12 title in OT, makes final case for College Football Playoff
In a thrilling Big 12 title game, Oklahoma topped Baylor, which was down to its third-string QB, 30-23. The win keeps the Sooners alive in the battle for the final spot in the College Football Playoff.
