No. 7 Oklahoma breezes past No. 21 Oklahoma State to keep CFP dream alive
In Bedlam, Oklahoma knocked off Oklahoma State 34-16 to move to 11-1 on the year. With the Big 12 title game looming, the Sooners are still very much alive in the College Football Playoff discussion.
