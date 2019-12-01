Lincoln Riley looks ahead to Oklahoma’s upcoming Big 12 title game vs. Baylor
Video Details
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talked about what went right for the Sooners in a big win over rival Oklahoma State and looked ahead to the team's upcoming Big 12 title game against Baylor, a team they recently beat.
