Jalen Hurts pulls in touchdown catch as Oklahoma perfectly executes double reverse
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley went into his bag of tricks, calling for a double reverse pass, which the Sooners executed to perfection with QB Jalen Hurts on the receiving end. The score put OU up on rival Oklahoma State 17-7.
