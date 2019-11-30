Zakoby McClain returns interception 100 yards for the TD, giving Auburn the lead
Auburn DB Zakoby McClain picks off Mac Jones' pass and takes it to the house for a 100-yard pick six. The Iron Bowl is once again living up to the billing.
