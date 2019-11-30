Jim Harbaugh to media after devastating loss to Ohio State: “I’ll answer your questions, not your insults”
Video Details
Jim Harbaugh is now 0-5 against Ohio State since taking over as Michigan's head coach. After the game, Harbaugh was asked about a potential talent gap in the rivalry, he claimed he'd answer the media's questions but not the insults.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879