No. 1 Ohio State dominates No. 13 Michigan behind J.K. Dobbins’ 4 TDs

The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business once more against the Michigan Wolverines, as J.K. Dobbins scored four touchdowns and Justin Fields came back from a scary-looking injury and immediately threw a dart of a touchdown pass, leading to a 56-27 win for the Bucks.

