No. 1 Ohio State dominates No. 13 Michigan behind J.K. Dobbins’ 4 TDs
Video Details
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business once more against the Michigan Wolverines, as J.K. Dobbins scored four touchdowns and Justin Fields came back from a scary-looking injury and immediately threw a dart of a touchdown pass, leading to a 56-27 win for the Bucks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879