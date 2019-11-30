Charles Woodson: Justin Fields belongs with Chase Young as a Heisman favorite
Video Details
After seeing him pass his biggest test yet, Charles Woodson declared Ohio State QB Justin Fields should be at the top of the Heisman discussion with teammate Chase Young.
