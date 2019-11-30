Ryan Day on Ohio State’s dominating win over Michigan: “It’s an unbelievable feeling”
Video Details
Ryan Day speaks 1-on-1 with Jenny Taft following Ohio State’s dominant win over Michigan. Ohio State improved to 12-0 and 9-0 in the Big Ten after its 56-27 win over Michigan on Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879