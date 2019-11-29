Texas rolls over Texas Tech on Senior Day, 49-24
Sam Ehlinger throws for 348 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Texas over Texas Tech after a tight first half. Roschon Johnson added 3 rushing touchdowns to give Texas their 7th win of the season.
