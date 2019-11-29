Sam Ehlinger’s bruising TD run cuts Texas Tech lead to 14-6
Video Details
Texas QB Sam Ehlinger plunged his way into the end zone to stop Texas Tech's momentum in the first quarter of the teams' Big-12 clash. The score cut the Red Raider lead to eight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879