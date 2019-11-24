Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor makes NCAA history with his 12th 200-yard game
Video Details
Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards which is the 12th time he has at least 200 yards in his career. Take a look at Taylor's top runs that lead to No. 14 Wisconsin defeating Purdue 45-24 on Saturday in the Badgers’ final home game of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879