Georgia’s dominant defense leads Bulldogs to 19-13 win over Texas A&M
Video Details
The Bulldogs took care of business in a wet and messy battle with the Aggies, holding on for a 19-13 win. Quarterback Jake Fromm managed just 163 yards on 11 for 23 passing for Georgia.
