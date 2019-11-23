Journey Brown gets No. 8 Penn State on the board with spectacular 18-yard touchdown run
Video Details
No. 8 Penn State gets on the board against No. 2 Ohio State thanks to an 18-yard touchdown run from Journey Brown.
