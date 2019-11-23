Ohio State converts two fourth downs, J.K. Dobbins’ second TD gives Buckeyes 14-0 lead
Ohio State took a 14-0 lead over Penn State in the first half as running back J.K. Dobbins dove into the end zone on fourth and goal with less than two minutes to play.
