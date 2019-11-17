Utah extends its best-ever Pac-12 start in blowout win over UCLA 49-3
By knocking off UCLA 49-3, Utah improved to 9-1 which is their best start since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Brent Kuithe finished with 132 receiving yards and a touchdown.
