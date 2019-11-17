No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes upset No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-19
The Minnesota Golden Gophers perfect season ends at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes 23-19. AJ Epenesa dominated up front for Iowa with 2.5 sacks as the Hawkeyes take home the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy.
