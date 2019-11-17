Connor Assalley’s 36-yard FG gives Iowa State 23-21 win over No. 19 Texas as time expired
Connor Assalley kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired as Iowa State knocked off No. 19 Texas 23-21 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.
