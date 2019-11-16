No. 20 Iowa jumps on No. 8 Minnesota with a pair of early TDs, 13-0
Video Details
- Big Ten
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nate Stanley
- Nate Stanley
- Nico Ragaini
- Nico Ragaini
- Tyler Goodson
-
Iowa QB Nate Stanley hit wide receiver Nico Ragaini for a 21-yard touchdown, followed by a 10-yard TD run by Tyler Goodson to give the Hawkeyes the early lead.
