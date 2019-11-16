No. 14 Wisconsin’s Aron Cruickshank returns kickoff for touchdown against Nebraska
Video Details
Aron Cruickshank returns kickoff for touchdown as No. 14 Wisconsin ties the game against Nebraska. The two teams traded touchdowns, but the Badgers currently hold at 34-21.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879