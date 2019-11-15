Joel Klatt reacts to the latest College Football Playoff rankings
Video Details
"Is the CFP ranking committee trying to tell me it's better to lose to South Carolina than it is to be undefeated? I don't follow this logic." Joel Klatt breaks down why he thinks it's impossible to give quality rankings when there aren't concrete qualifiers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879