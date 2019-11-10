No. 9 Oklahoma survives massive Iowa State comeback, holds on 42-41 in closing seconds

After nearly blowing a 21-point lead, letting Iowa State climb back within one, Oklahoma held strong on a Cyclone two-point conversion attempt with less than a minute left. An interception on that attempt sealed the deal for Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and the ninth-ranked Sooners.

