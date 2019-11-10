FOX College Football crew breaks down LSU’s big win over Alabama and Joe Burrow’s Heisman candidacy
Reggie Bush came away extremely impressed with LSU and Urban Meyer believes Joe Burrow is now the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.
