Ceedee Lamb slices and dices 63 yards for his second touchdown of the day
Video Details
Oklahoma star receiver CeeDee Lamb scored his second touchdown of the night against Iowa State, taking a screen pass 63 yards for the score after zipping past multiple defenders from one side of the field to the other.
