No. 2 LSU snaps No. 3 Alabama’s nation-leading 31-game home winning streak in 46-41 thriller
In a back-and-forth battle, the second-ranked Tigers of LSU held off a second-half comeback from rival Alabama in the highest scoring game in the rivalry's history. The win snapped the Tide's nation-leading 31-game home winning streak.
