Baylor outlasts TCU 29-23 in a triple overtime thriller for the ages
The Baylor Bears remain undefeated as they defeat the TCU Horned Frogs in one of the craziest games of the year. WR Denzel Mims had two touchdowns and DB Grayland Arnold's second interception sealed the game for the Bears.
