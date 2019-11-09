No. 17 Minnesota hands No. 4 Penn St their first loss of the season
Minnesota allowed Penn St over 500 yards of offense, but managed to win 31-26. Golden Gophers WR Rashod Bateman had over 200 yards receiving, leading Minnesota to their first 9-0 start to a season in over 100 years.
