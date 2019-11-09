The Washington Huskies defense dominates the Oregon State Beavers 19-7
Video Details
The Washington Huskies earned their 6th win of the season downing the Oregon State Beavers 19-7. Salvon Ahmed finished with 174 rushing yards and 2 TD's for the Huskies.
