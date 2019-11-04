“fans should depend on college football delivering games to remember in the month of November.” – Tim Brando | On Brando
Tim Brando thinks the college football schedule needs to be readjusted based off analytics just like how the NFL does it. Brando also shares his thoughts on the NCAA now allowing players to be able to profit from their likeness.
