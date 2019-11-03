Justin Herbert scrambles for touchdown to help No. 7 Oregon cut into USC lead
Video Details
Oregon senior quarterback Justin Herbert broke free on third down and found the end zone to cut the USC lead to 10-7 in the first half of the Pac-12 clash.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879