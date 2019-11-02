Divine Deablo returns fumble 98 yards to the house, Virginia Tech eyes upset of Notre Dame
Video Details
- ACC
- CFB
- Divine Deablo
- FBS (I-A)
- Independents
- Jafar Armstrong
- Jafar Armstrong
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Virginia Tech Hokies
-
Virginia Tech cornerback Divine Deablo scooped up a Jafar Armstrong and ran it back 98 yards for the touchdown. The Hokies are looking for the upset in South Bend, tied 14-14 at half.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879