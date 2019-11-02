Why USC’s struggles are bad for the Pac-12 — ‘You’re only as good as your top brand’
Before the 2019 college football season started, few expected the Pac-12 to be in the College Football Playoff hunt. As we head into the home stretch of the season, that's no longer the case — yet the overall state of the conference isn't exceptionally strong. The Big Noon Kickoff crew breaks down the state of the Pac-12 and why USC's down swing has been bad news for the rest of the conference.
