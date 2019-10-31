Joel Klatt explains why Oregon and Utah make his Top 10
Video Details
Joel Klatt takes a closer look at two Pac-12 teams to make his Top 10 and shares what he thinks the chances are that one of them makes the Playoff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879