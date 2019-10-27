No. 19 Michigan beats No. 8 Notre Dame for first time since 2013 in rainy rout, 45-14
The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines destroy the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 45-14. Hassan Haskins had 20 carries for 149 yards.
