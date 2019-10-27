Kansas beats Texas Tech for first time since 2001 behind bizarre plays in final moments
After having a potential game-winning field goal blocked and Texas Tech fumbled, the Jayhawks got a second chance at a game winner. Kansas knocked it through and earned their first Big 12 win under head coach Les Miles.
