Kansas scores 70-yard touchdown on 3rd and 21 vs. Texas Tech
Video Details
What kind of play do you call on 3rd and 21? How about a 70-yard touchdown pass from Kansas QB Carter Stanley to Andrew Parchment?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879