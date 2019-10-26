Oklahoma State upsets No. 23 Iowa State behind big-play offense, timely defense
The Oklahoma State Cowboys spoiled Iowa State's Homecoming with a 34-27 win behind three touchdowns of 50+ yards, including one each from stars Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.
