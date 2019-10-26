Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins lead No. 3 Ohio State past No. 13 Wisconsin | 60 IN 60
Wisconsin managed to hang tough in the first half, but 4 sacks from Chase Young and a big second half by J.K. Dobbins lifted the Ohio State Buckeyes to a decisive 38-7 win over the Badgers.
